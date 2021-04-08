From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 9, 1921: Irvin “Dead As H—L,” Luther Wolf Said After the Killing
Alleged Slayer Cursed Ranchman After His Violent Death, Says Woman Witness in Case
He Had To Do It, He Told Mrs. Alexander
One or the Other Had to Die, Said To Have Been View of Defendant in Trial
April 9, 1946: Claude Wood, president, and Bradley Kidder, president-elect, of the Sena High school Parent-Teachers Association, expressed opposition today to a change in the city school superintendency unless definite assurance is given of securing a superintendent of higher qualifications than the incumbent.
April 9, 1971: Pretty Polly Pine quit her $10,320-a-year job as Hospitals Institutions Department personnel director with a sizzling blast at politics in state government.
Mrs. Pine said she is much concerned “that the entire state personnel system is in jeopardy because of politics.” She said : “If they break the back of the state personnel system. I think New Mexico will step back into the 18th Century.”
April 9, 1991: A major fire broke out at Taos Ski Valley’s Hotel Edelweiss late Monday night, sending flames as high as 70 feet skyward and destroying the older, original part if the establishment, which dates from the early 1960s.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.