From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 9, 1921: Irvin “Dead As H—L,” Luther Wolf Said After the Killing

Alleged Slayer Cursed Ranchman After His Violent Death, Says Woman Witness in Case

He Had To Do It, He Told Mrs. Alexander

One or the Other Had to Die, Said To Have Been View of Defendant in Trial

April 9, 1946: Claude Wood, president, and Bradley Kidder, president-elect, of the Sena High school Parent-Teachers Association, expressed opposition today to a change in the city school superintendency unless definite assurance is given of securing a superintendent of higher qualifications than the incumbent.

April 9, 1971: Pretty Polly Pine quit her $10,320-a-year job as Hospitals Institutions Department personnel director with a sizzling blast at politics in state government.

Mrs. Pine said she is much concerned “that the entire state personnel system is in jeopardy because of politics.” She said : “If they break the back of the state personnel system. I think New Mexico will step back into the 18th Century.”

April 9, 1991: A major fire broke out at Taos Ski Valley’s Hotel Edelweiss late Monday night, sending flames as high as 70 feet skyward and destroying the older, original part if the establishment, which dates from the early 1960s.

