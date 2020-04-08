From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 9, 1920: Antonio Carpio, sentenced to death by the district court for Grant county, was brought to the penitentiary today for safe-keeping pending the outcome of an appeal from the sentence.
Carpio was convicted of murder for the killing at Central on August 3, 1919, of Efram Rios in a dance hall fight.
April 9, 1945: Marriage licenses have been issued to Thomas H. Trost, Philadelphia, and Annie Borrego, Apolonio Moya and Mabel Castellano, both of Santa Fe.
April 9, 1970: The White House is expected to confirm within the next several days a visit to New Mexico this spring by President Richard Nixon.
April 9, 1995: Dee Johnson summed up the first 100 days of life as The First Family simply.
“This was not the fun part,” she said.
What she’s looking forward to, beginning Monday, is the chance to rebuild family life.
