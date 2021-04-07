From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 8, 1921: Woman Again Figures In A Murder Case
Author Wolf on Trial for Alleged Unprovoked Killing of Rancher Ohmo Irvin.
Had Affair With Wife Of Victim, Alleged
Swore to "Get Him" and Got Him, Prosecution Holds in Barton Case.
April 8, 1946: R.H. (Rich) Grissom, state school budget auditor since 1931, announced today he would file for the Democratic nomination for governor.
April 8, 1971: The state's movie promotion effort is in deep money trouble again and the Finance Department applied a spending crackdown for the balance of the fiscal year ending June 30.
The movie promotion travel budget is $15,125 for the entire fiscal year. But $18,748 was disbursed in the 9-month July-March span alone, a thumping overexpenditure of $3,623.
April 8, 1996: Spring runoff from Northern New Mexico's mountains is likely to be more of a trickle than a torrent this year, which would be bad news for irrigators and river rafters.
A generally dry weather pattern is also responsible for increased fire dangers this spring and, if prolonged, could add fervor to water conservation campaigns in Santa Fe this summer.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.