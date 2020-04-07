From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 8, 1920: The Business Men’s Co-operative association shortly will start two men over the proposed routes for the planned road from Santa Fe to the Pecos river for the purpose of learning which is the most practicable.
The building of the road is one of the projects under consideration by the association, but the sending out of the two men does not mean that the association has selected it for its work.
April 8, 1970: Col. Martin Vigil, chief of the New Mexico State Police, said today state police will take whatever action is necessary in the rash of apparent anti-hippie violence in Taos County the past four days.
April 8, 1995: The College of Santa Fe will endow a chair for its new Center for Photographic Arts with a $1.1 million gift — from the same Texas-based foundation that gave it $3 million in December to build new fine arts facilities.
The Burnett-Tandy Foundation of Fort Worth has ties in Santa Fe through its founder and president, Anne Marion, who with her husband, John, is a part-time resident.
