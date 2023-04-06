The past 100 years The past 100 years, April 7, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:April 7, 1923: Raton Police Chief Is SlainPrison Bloodhounds On TrailTwo Men Murder Officer as He Attempts Arrest of Suspected Auto Thieves.Car Capsizes, Fugitives Are Fleeing On FootApril 7, 1948: Henry Trujillo of Santa Fe, an employe of the state bureau of revenue, filed today for Democratic nomination for the legislature on a platform advocating legal and regulated gambling.April 7, 1998: After all of these years.After graduating from St. Catheirne Indian School in 1935.After vowing to dedicate his life to St. Catherine, after four years in a Japanese prison camp, he made it home alive.After coaching every sport at the school after introducing a track program there, and after spending his retirement helping students with art projects.After doing all of it for free, Bob Chavez will be there to turn out the lights. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'Bone in the ground' turns out to be big fossil findJambo Bobcat Bite readies for openingFire destroys new home for second time in a yearSeveral hospitalized in early morning pileup on northbound I-25 at La BajadaLa Mama cafe will fill former Josie's Casa de Comida houseTrump polarizes nation; his case revives rancor in New MexicoSanta Fe home sale prices a mixed bag in year's first quarterTime for Mountain West to say farewell to San Diego StateCity official: West Alameda Street could be closed for monthsSanta Fe artist turns spilled coffee moment into painting dog portraits Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Rescue Report Rescued dog endures ordeal to find right owners Ringside seat Suspended judge charged with DWI still on payroll Magic Table Easy French toast dish features flavors from New Mexico's favorite cookie Baking Above It All Celebrate Easter with baby Bundts