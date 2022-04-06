April 7, 1922: Gov. M.C. Mechem this afternoon issued a proclamation declaring a state of martial law to exist in the Gallup coal mine district as the result of disorders incidental to the sudden walkout of the miners there.
The cavalrymen of Troop D of Santa Fe and the headquarters troop at Albuquerque, New Mexico National Guard, were this afternoon ordered by Governor Mechem to proceed to Gallup to maintain order during the situation caused by the walkout of the coal miners in the Gallup district.
April 7, 1947: Two New Mexico mines, recently ruled “unsafe” by Interior Secretary Krug, remained closed today — at the close of the coal diggers’ “mourning period,” for the 111 miners who died in the Centralia, Ill., tragedy. The reopening of the Brilliant No. 2 (Raton) was delayed as the United Mine Workers safety committee rescinded its earlier certification of the shaft as safe.
April 7, 1972: Gov. Bruce King today said he would not attempt to force any state official to resign if they are seeking office in the June 6 primary.
King said he made a statement that he felt all such officials should resign as an “off the cuff” remark, and told United Press International that “I won’t force the issue.”
April 7, 1997: As a too-young retiree from Los Alamos National Laboratory, David van Hulsteyn is a walking, talking, working example of what’s good about our community.
A physicist by profession, van Hulsteyn is a Renaissance man who’s become a political activist — mainly for conservation causes.
