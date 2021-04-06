From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 7, 1921: Readjustment of the water and light rates will be undertaken by the council if they are found unreasonable.
April 7, 1971: Vocational education is the one weapon which can defeat poverty and unemployment in New Mexico, U.S. Senator Joseph M. Montoya said as he concluded a one-day Senate Economic Development Subcommittee hearing in Santa Fe Tuesday.
April 7, 1996: Greer Garson, the film star who became a major benefactor to The College of Santa Fe and Pecos National Monument, died early Saturday at a Dallas hospital. She was 92.
Garson, who had a history of heart problems, had lived at the long-term care hospital for the last three years.
