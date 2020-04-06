From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 7, 1920: Albuquerque, N.M., April 7 — Fred Repka, who gave his home as No. 250 West Ferry Street, Buffalo, N.Y., was shot and seriously wounded last night when attempting to hold up an automobile on the road between Albuquerque and Bernalillo. His companion escaped but was caught today at Lamy. A bullet passed through Repka’s stomach but doctors say he may recover.
April 7, 1945: The regular national food survey will be made in Santa Fe this month, beginning Monday, E.G. Healy, chairman of the price panel of the county rationing board, said today.
April 4, 1970: There was a Montoya standing in for Gov. David F. Cargo today.
Robert Montoya, a staff member for the state’s Motion Picture Promotion Commission, and no relation to U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya, stood in line for Cargo during part of the morning as the governor waited to file for the U.S. Senate position in the Republican primary race.
Cargo is expected to win the Republican nomination for senator and face Joseph Montoya in the general election in November.
April 7, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson has decided New Mexico doesn’t need an official state question.
Thursday, Johnson wielded his veto pen on a bill by Rep. Ben Lujan, D-Nambé, that would have designated New Mexico’s ubiquitous chile inquiry — “Red or green?” — as the official state question.
