From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 6, 1923: Three hangings were scheduled for today in New Mexico — Francisco Vaisa at Estancia and Carl H. Smeker and G.W. LaFavors at Alamogordo. Only Vaisa was hanged, for the murder of Anton Koury during an attempted robbery of his store at Duran, Torrance county, in September, 1921. The other two men remained in the "death row" at the penitentiary.

April 6, 1948: First boxes counted in the city's 21 polling places at 1 p.m. today gave Frank Ortiz, Republican candidate for mayor, 991 and his Democratic opponent, Gene Baca, 783. Ortiz was leading in 14 places, Baca in five, and they were tied in two.