April 6, 1923: Three hangings were scheduled for today in New Mexico — Francisco Vaisa at Estancia and Carl H. Smeker and G.W. LaFavors at Alamogordo. Only Vaisa was hanged, for the murder of Anton Koury during an attempted robbery of his store at Duran, Torrance county, in September, 1921. The other two men remained in the "death row" at the penitentiary.
April 6, 1948: First boxes counted in the city's 21 polling places at 1 p.m. today gave Frank Ortiz, Republican candidate for mayor, 991 and his Democratic opponent, Gene Baca, 783. Ortiz was leading in 14 places, Baca in five, and they were tied in two.
The count showed a strong Republican trend which if maintained until the voting places close at 6 tonight would give the Republican candidates majorities ranging around 600.
April 6, 1973: Gov. Bruce King vetoed today the no-fault auto insurance bill, saying it contains defects that probably would make it ineffective.
King said he would select a committee headed by Sen. Frank Papen, D-Dona Ana, the bill's sponsor, to draft another no-fault bill for the next legislature to consider.
"I am going to veto the no-fault insurance bill, not because I am not in favor of the concept," King said.
"But many people, including the attorney general, say it contains many aspects which are unconstitutional."
April 6, 1998: This is not a story about the faithful vs. the unfaithful. Nor is it a story about the old Santa Fe vs. the new.
This is a story about the fate of the Santuario de Guadalupe, the oldest shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe in the United States, and what purpose it should serve.
At the heart of this story are two groups of devoted Catholics who each believe they are doing God's will. And it has come to this:
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has asked the Guadalupe Historic Foundation — which renovated the santuario and now leases it from the archdiocese as a community building — to voluntarily terminate its lease to the santuario may be used as a place of perpetual adoration.