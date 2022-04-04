April 6, 1922: Now is the proper time for law-abiding citizens to begin planning for the next local campaign.
April 6, 1972: Setting a precedent, the Santa Fe Historical Styles Committee Wednesday rejected plans for a 26-unit apartment complex on San Antonio St. because of its high density.
The motion by member Sylvia Loomis and seconded by Robert Ward passed by a slim margin of 3-2 and one abstention at a meeting at City Hall.
... This is the first time that the committee has acted on the basis of density rather than on architectural design.
April 6, 1997: As the 1997 legislative session wound down March 22, the big news was a filibuster by Sen. William Davis, R-Albuquerque, that stopped passage of several key bills on prisons, education funding, brick-and-mortar projects and other subjects.
But something else interesting happened in the session's final minutes. Shortly before lawmakers went home, another conservative Republican, Billy McKibben of Hobbs, stood on the Senate floor and delivered a blistering attack on the tobacco industry.
Yes, in the topsy-turvey world of the New Mexico Legislature, it was a conservative Republican, not a legislator from the Democratic Party — whose national branch has been working hard to make Big Tobacco Public Enemy No. 1 — who decided to give the tobacco lobby a public scold.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.