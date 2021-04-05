From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 6, 1921: The Santa Fe Cavalry School Gives a Splendid Training in Spare Time. Join the Troop Now!
April 6, 1946: Primary candidates are campaigning without their bible — the official state bluebook, which lists in detail the last primary and general election vote for every candidate in each of the 900 precincts of the state. Secretary of state clerks are still reading proof on tables and hoping the printer will deliver at least that portion of the publication containing the election statistics within a week or two. ...
April 6, 1971: POJOAQUE — Former Gov. David F. Cargo says he “moved to the country to enjoy the view, but now I’m going to fence it out.”
Cargo’s Pojoaque home was burglarized over the weekend while he and his family were at their Rociada cabin.
Cargo said today between $5,000 and $6,000 in personal items were taken from his home after thieves broke a window in a rear door to gain entry to the house.
April 6, 1996: CHIMAYO — Foot and automobile traffic filled the roads leading into this tiny village Friday, as thousands of the faithful made their annual pilgrimage to visit the famed Santuario de Chimayó on the most solemn of Christian holy days.
