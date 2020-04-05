From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 6, 1920: Election Returns at Big Chamber of Commerce Smoker at Library Tonight at 8 o’clock.
April 6, 1945: Citations to several American heroes who are now patients at Bruns
General Hospital will be presented this afternoon during a special Army Day retreat parade ceremony at the hospital.
April 6, 1970: TAOS — Two men are in an Albuquerque hospital today as the result of two separate incidents of violence in Taos County Sunday, both involving hippies.
State Police Chief Col. Martin Vigil told The New Mexican today one of the men, a hippie identified as William M. Elsea, age unknown, was shot during an incident at Ponce de Leon Hot Springs, south of Taos at about 6 p.m. Sunday.
The other man, identified as John Burroughs of Questa, is in an Albuquerque hospital suffering from a possible broken back after six persons, identified by police as hippies, broke into his home sometime Sunday and beat him.
April 6, 1995: Tourism should benefit Santa Fe and it must be administered in a way that respects the city’s history and culture, scores of participants in a city-sponsored summit meeting agreed Wednesday evening.
Participants in today’s session of the tourism summit will turn their attention to how Santa Fe should promote itself as a tourist destination.
