April 5, 1923: “... Is it not a fact that if a man’s wife is not a woman-Suffergest that they are not compelled to pay this Poke Tax?”
Attorney General Milton J. Helmick got this anxious inquiry from a citizen somewhere in New Mexico. He declined to give the writer’s name or address ... .
April 5, 1948: Charges that Santa Fe is “from 25 to 50 years behind the times” and that the registration board was trying to [disenfranchise] numbers of them brought the Democratic city campaign to a double-barreled finish last night. The first blast came from Gene Baca, mayoral candidate; the second from Sam Z. Montoya, master of ceremonies at the rally. ... The crowd was estimated at about 300. ... Repeated charges the “Democratic capitol machine” is making a desperate effort to take over the city administration in tomorrow’s election were made at the windup, general rally at Seth Hall by Republicans last night. John V. Conway was chairman and the crowd was estimated at from 300 to 900.
April 5, 1973: A confidential Legislative Finance Committee report shows WS Ranch in Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado has a market value of
$3.65 million although the asking price for sale is $26.5 million.
April 5, 1998: With the construction of his new art gallery on Paseo de Peralta, by far Santa Fe’s largest, Gerald Peters is putting an emphatic stamp on his claim as the region’s major art dealer, and perhaps Santa Fe’s most prolific citizen.
At the same time he’s completing his multi-story gallery here, Peters is finishing up another new art gallery on East 78th Street in New York City. Until now, he has operated in Manhattan in leased quarters. He also has an art gallery in Dallas.