From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 5, 1922: A few more victories like that for Marcelino and he’ll move to Las Vegas or somewhere.
April 5, 1947: P.B. Burrows, manager of the Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Co. office here today promised as much service as possible in the event of a strike Monday and asked the public’s cooperation in limiting calls to emergency ones.
April 5, 1972: With the barriers down on filing fees, a record number of candidates entered Congressional and statewide races Tuesday and brought a renewed expression of concern from Gov. Bruce King.
There was a strong feeling among many candidates that a legal opinion from Atty. Gen. David Norvell eliminating the filing fee would not stand up under a court test.
Many of the candidates filing Tuesday, particularly the lawyers seeking judicial office, paid a filing fee in spite of a legal opinion state it was not required, and threatened court action.
April 5, 1997: The next time you visit Bandelier National Monument, don’t be surprised. The price of admission is going to be a little higher.
So is the entrance fee for four other sites in New Mexico administered by the National Park Service: Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Aztec Ruins National Monument near Farmington, Chaco Culture National Historic Park and White Sands National Monument.
