From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 5, 1921: Was there “a woman in the case?”
Were there women “in the case?”
Had Calletano Leyba insulted the wife of Juan Lucero, or had he given Juan Lucero grounds to be jealous, enraged and finally a reason to follow “the unwritten law,” by killing Leyba.
April 5, 1946: Charles Bassett and Arsenio Velarde have resigned their state jobs to campaign for Democratic nomination for corporation commissioner.
April 5, 1971: The Santa Fe School Board has short-changed the students in the Santa Fe public schools by cancelling five make-up days.
During the extreme cold weather here last January the public schools were closed for five days to conserve natural gas, and those five days were to have been made up later. In fact, two of the days were made up by holding classes on Saturdays.
April 5, 1996: The man who negotiated Gov. Gary Johnson’s gambling agreements with the state’s Indian tribes says Johnson rushed to sign the documents because he feared a lawsuit could challenge his authority to do so.
