From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 5, 1920: The following arrests are reported by the New Mexico mountain police:
On March 2, at Mesilla, Santa Rosa Rico, mounted policeman, arrested Juan Garcia on the charge of larceny.
April 5, 1945: A new plan to revise the existing small loan law was sent back to committee by the House today after Rep. L.C. Homan (R-Torrance), sponsor of the legislation, inquired whether this was “for the ostensible purpose of defeating the bill.”
April 5, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE — Sen. Joseph Montoya, Democrat, and Gov. David Cargo, Republican, chose the same day to officially announce they want Montoya’s place in the U.S. Senate.
Cargo, at his Friday news conference, called Montoya a tough campaigner, and then said the senator had maintained a hawkish attitude on the Vietnam war during President Johnson’s administration.
April 5, 1995: New Mexico Attorney General Tom Udall said Tuesday he is considering filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to properly regulate Department of Energy efforts to get the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant ready to receive nuclear waste.
Speaking from his Santa Fe office, Udall said he was alarmed that the EPA — which has final say over whether WIPP may open — continues to allow DOE to negotiate with regulators outside of public view over critical issues pertaining to the underground nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad.
