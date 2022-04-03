From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 4, 1922: The treaty between the seven states that claim rights to the waters of the Colorado river and its tributaries probably will be drawn up and signed in Santa Fe, Governor Mechem announced today.
April 4, 1947: Miss Phoebe Agens, president of the telephone operators local in Santa Fe, said today that so long as the phone strike call remains in effect members of her branch of the International Telephone Workers union plan to join the nationwide walkout scheduled from 6 a.m. Monday.
She is expecting official instructions from the union’s office in El Paso to arrive “in a few hours.”
April 4, 1972: Hospital officials moved a step closer to construction of the proposed new St. Vincent Community Medical Center on St. Michael’s Drive during a closed door meeting Monday.
... The proposed facility, estimated to cost $11.8-million, will be a 235-bed hospital with major emphasis on outpatient care.
April 4, 1997: ROSWELL — Henriette Wyeth, daughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, sister of American master Andrew Wyeth and a world-renowned painter in her own right, died Thursday of complications from pneumonia. She was 89.
