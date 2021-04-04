From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 4, 1921: Leyba Was A Bad Man, Is Claimed
Man Slain in Cerrillos Street a Gun-Toter, Quarrelsome and Dangerous, Jury’s Told.
April 4, 1946: The Governor Dempsey-Senator Chavez feud broke out anew here today as Dempsey entered Harry Bigbee, who was appointed Monday as district judge, to contest District attorney David Carmody, the Chavez entry, for the Democratic nomination for judge of the First judicial district (Santa Fe, San Juan, Rio Arriba and McKinley counties).
The Bigbee entry surprised many who believed that the young lawyer had no ambition to succeed himself on the bench, and who did not credit the Dempsey crowd with the rashness of challenging in the Chavez First district stronghold.
April 4, 1971: Mayor George Gonzales announced today the Santa Fe Police Department has been ordered to crackdown on transients and on transient drug traffic in the city.
“We have to face the cold hard facts that we have a drug problem here in Santa Fe. We also have to face the fact that drug traffic is heavy among the transients; therefore, we will do all we can to stop this traffic. There is a crackdown on transients and all other drug ‘trafficateers’,” the mayor said.
April 4, 1996: Attorney General Tom Udall urged Gov. Bruce King to sign the gambling agreements he negotiated with two tribes in 1991 and told the governor the tribes probably would never again be willing to sign agreements so favorable to the state, according to documents filed in the federal court lawsuit over the legality of New Mexico’s tribal casinos.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.