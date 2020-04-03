From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 4, 1920: There are more than 160 locations for oil wells in the Panhandle of Texas and New Mexico fields. The next 30 to 60 days will find a rig or a new well being drilled upon the locations as given in the detailed report, which follows.
April 4, 1945: One of the most severe spring snowstorms In years deposited as much as 17 inches in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin today, blocking highways, interfering with bus, train and plane travel and forcing some rural schools to close.
April 4, 1995: As Mayor Debbie Jaramillo prepares to kick off a three-day public meeting on the future of tourism in Santa Fe, she knows that even bringing up the issue might inflame passions across the social spectrum.
Undeniably the many visitors who throng here each year bring millions of dollars that support thousands of jobs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.