From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 30, 1923: After a conference with State Senator A.L Zinn this morning, Commissioner Justiniano Baca announced that Mr. Zinn was going to surrender his 100,000-acre oil and gas lease.

April 30, 1948: Dismissal of a Dixon lawsuit, which seeks the removal of Catholic clergy and religious as teachers in public schools, is asked in motions filed today in district court byAttorney General C.C. McCulloh.

