April 30, 1923: After a conference with State Senator A.L Zinn this morning, Commissioner Justiniano Baca announced that Mr. Zinn was going to surrender his 100,000-acre oil and gas lease.
April 30, 1948: Dismissal of a Dixon lawsuit, which seeks the removal of Catholic clergy and religious as teachers in public schools, is asked in motions filed today in district court byAttorney General C.C. McCulloh.
As one of his grounds McCulloh contends that the state cannot be sued without its consent, under the declaratory judgments law.
April 30, 1973: The old, the young, the poor — the Spanish turned out in numbers to escort their patroness, Maria Santisima, La Conquistadora to her home in St. Francis Cathedral Sunday. Crowds estimated at 2,500 people participated in the two-hour religious procession and mass.
The Cathedral bells rang loudly and in harmony for the day of rejoicing and religious thanks. Not many lined the streets to witness the procession; but, in fact, most participated in the procession which extended at one point from Ft. Marcy, down Lincoln to San Francisco Street and all the way up to the Cathedral doors — four and five persons abreast.
April 30, 1998: On the first day of a special legislative session that was called to deal mainly with the state budget, booze and cigarettes dominated the proceedings.
In the House on Wednesday, nine of 19 bills introduced after the Legislature convened at noon were proposals to close New Mexico’s 235 drive-up liquor store windows.
And House Speaker Raymond Sanchez, D-Albuquerque, told his chamber in no uncertain terms that the controversial drive-ups issues would be debated.
“We will not go home until this issue is resolved and a bill goes up to the governor’s office or the bill is killed on the floor of the House or Senate,” Sanchez said.