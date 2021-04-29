From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 30, 1921: Clean-up Week in Santa Fe Begins Monday. Get Busy Early Monday Morning. This Goes!
April 30, 1946: A back room at the city police headquarters today was filled with bicycles. The police picked up 13 last night, all because the owners had failed to take out city licenses, and found three stolen bikes in the haul.
... Only about half the estimated 1,000 bicycles in the city have been licensed.
April 30, 1971: STOP PRESS
Santa Fe's police chief for the past year, David R. Gonzales, today asked to be relieved of his duties.
Gonzales said he was "pressured" into the move. City Council Police Committee Chairman Carlos Jaramillo, however, said no pressure was applied to Gonzales.
"How could I pressure him? He's my first cousin," he said.
April 30, 1996: BANDELIER NATIONAL MONUMENT — With the Dome Fire still burning out of control, forest rehabilitation experts already are looking at ways to repair damage to an area rich in ancient Indian ruins and wildlife.
A rehabilitation team assembled Monday at fire headquarters here at Graduation Flats and after a short briefing toured burned acreage around St. Peter's Dome to assess damage.
