From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 30, 1920: Get in the Parade — Do Your Part in Knocking the Red Out of May Day.
April 30, 1945: The Boy Scouts-General Eisenhower Waste-Paper Campaign ended last Saturday. The paper is being shipped and no more can be received, Scout leaders said.
The Scouters and their younger brothers, the Cubs and their leaders, wish to thank all those who cooperated so faithfully in this campaign and the other campaigns they conducted during the past three years.
April 30, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE — The “Love Lust” poem controversy is alive and well again in New Mexico’s primary election campaigns.
Many of the state’s office seekers responded quickly Wednesday when they learned the poem’s author, Lenor [sic] Kandel of San Francisco, plans to speak at the University of New Mexico Friday night.
Miss Kandel gained fame in New Mexico last year when the “Love Lust” poem was used in a freshman English class at the university. Legislators who described the poem as obscene succeeded in promoting a statewide university system investigation as a result of the poem.
April 30, 1995: ALBUQUERQUE — By a one-vote margin, Santa Fe lawyer Earl Potter Saturday won the right to lead the New Mexico’s banged up Democratic Party in the era of Gary Johnson and Newt Gingrich.
At a meeting of the party’s central committee, Potter, 51, defeated lawyer Cate Stetson, 46, of Corrales. The tally was 128 votes for Potter to 127 votes for Stetson.
