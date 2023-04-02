From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 3, 1923: U.S. District Judge Neblett has signed an order to confiscate one Hudson car seized near Corona, N.M., February 27 this year by Roland Salon and Jack Clancy, deputy sheriffs of Lincoln county. The persons in charge of the car escaped when the officers attempted to arrest them on a charge of illegal transportation of booze. The car was stored in Taylors Garage, Carrizozo, and left unclaimed.

April 3, 1948: Faced with a threat of court action, the Santa Fe county registration board discontinued its purge of the pollbooks for the city precincts at 4:30 p.m. yesterday. The books were delivered to City Clerk Lawrence Tamme at that hour.