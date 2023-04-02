April 3, 1923: U.S. District Judge Neblett has signed an order to confiscate one Hudson car seized near Corona, N.M., February 27 this year by Roland Salon and Jack Clancy, deputy sheriffs of Lincoln county. The persons in charge of the car escaped when the officers attempted to arrest them on a charge of illegal transportation of booze. The car was stored in Taylors Garage, Carrizozo, and left unclaimed.
April 3, 1948: Faced with a threat of court action, the Santa Fe county registration board discontinued its purge of the pollbooks for the city precincts at 4:30 p.m. yesterday. The books were delivered to City Clerk Lawrence Tamme at that hour.
At an exciting meeting in the county clerk's office yesterday afternoon, Samuel Z. Montoya insisted that the books be turned over to the city clerk, for use in Next Tuesday's municipal election, by midnight last night.
April 3, 1973: The expanded lobbyist registration bill was vetoed today by Gov. Bruce King, who said it was "so broadly written that it is unenforceable."
Lobbyists currently are required by law to register with the New Mexico secretary of state.
The amended act passed by the state legislature this year would have required lobbyists to disclose financial distributions and the manner in which the money was spent.
April 3, 1998: Former city clerk Frances Romero-Griffin received $150,000 to settle her federal lawsuit against the city of Santa Fe, a city document released Thursday shows.
The city attorney's office released the document one day after a federal judge, acting at the request of The New Mexican, threw out a confidentiality order that had sealed the settlement terms.