April 3, 1922: The officers of the New Mexico W.C.T.U., in conference in Santa Fe yesterday, passed resolutions condemning the circulation of a petition to liberate Jim Lopez, bootlegger, from the state penitentiary, and sent a telegram to Attorney General Daugherty protesting vigorously against the petition.
Admitting that he had heard a rumor that Jim Lopez was being treated as an honored and distinguished guest at the United States jail, located in the penitentiary, Levi A. Hughes, president of the penitentiary board, today said he believed there was nothing to it.
"I'm quite certain the rumor is unfounded," he said, "but the board will investigate it to find it out."
April 3, 1947: Closing of public buildings in observance of Holy Week will vary, a check revealed today.
Following custom, the First National and the Santa Fe National banks and other downtown business houses are expected to close tomorrow from noon until 3 p.m.; the post office will also be closed during those hours.
April 3, 1972: Las Tres Villas, a recently incorporated organization of the three Villages — Rio Medio, Chupadero, and Rio Tesuque — planned to file a suit in Santa Fe District [Court] today against the Santa Fe Board of Education and district administration.
The suit will see a judgment as to the validity of the procedures exercised by the Santa Fe School Board in acting to close the existing Tesuque Elementary School.
April 3, 1997: The vacant rail-yard property harbors about 100 residents whose black eyes, furry hides and gregarious personalities have provoked some Santa Fe residents to speak out for their future.
The squatters are prairie dogs.
But their days on the 10-acre, triangular piece of property bordered by Cerrillos Road, Paseo de Peralta, Guadalupe Street and the railroad tracks might be numbered when development of the rail yard gets away.
