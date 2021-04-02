From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 3, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan, continued in office for another two years by yesterday's vote, prepared today for the reorganization of the city government body to include four new Republican council members.
April 3, 1971: ACOMA PUEBLO — The Indians brought pots. The feds brought promises.
Pueblo governors and members of New Mexico's congressional delegation agreed that the sovereignty of the Indian people must be better protected.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.