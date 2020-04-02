From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 3, 1920: Los Angeles, April 3 — The federal government’s right to hold the unreserved lands in western states was attacked by Governor O.A. Larrazolo of New Mexico, speaking before the League of the Southwest, today.
“I contend,” he said, “that the federal government owns the legal title to these lands only in trust for the benefit of the respective states.”
April 3, 1945: A big passenger bus was stalled for an hour in Glorieta Pass during a heavy snowstorm today, Assistant Chief A.B. Martinez of the state police reported. The bus arrived here early this afternoon.
Snow was eight inches deep in the pass, Martinez said.
April 3, 1970: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The cleanup began today in the blackened rubble alongside U.S. 85 south of the Las Vegas business district where a gasoline fire leveled a service station and three homes.
Another service station and five other houses were extensively damaged in the blaze that started about 9:30 a.m. Thursday and kept weary fire fighters at the scene nearly 10 hours.
April 3, 1995: Want to know when the Santa Fe Opera’s season opens or what is the best day-trip to take from Santa Fe?
A state penitentiary inmate is waiting for your call.
The city’s Convention and Visitors’ Bureau has joined several government agencies that hire inmates to field telephone queries from tourists around the world.
