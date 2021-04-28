From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 29, 1921: Albuquerque Kiwanians Salute New Santa Fe Club With a Loud Bang
Duke City Boosters Show How Thing’s Done
Six Auto Loads Take Possession of Capital
April 29, 1946: CARLSBAD, April 29 (UP) — Gov. John J. Dempsey said here Saturday he would enter the Democratic primary for nomination for United States senator. The announcement, made in the banner Democratic county of the state, was the starting gun of a race with Sen. Dennis Chavez which is expected to overshadow other primary contests.
April 29, 1971: A Rent Control and Housing Code Enforcement Committee was appointed by Mayor George Gonzales at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.
The action came after demands by La Gente, a local barrio group, for rent control action.
April 29, 1996: A Taos man and a German visitor are scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate to face charges they built and abandoned an illegal campfire that ignited the Dome Fire in the Jemez Mountains.
