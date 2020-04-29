From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 29, 1920: “Everybody Carries a Flag” — Slogan for America Day.
April 29, 1970: Ground breaking for the $2 million Santa Fe Vocational Technical School is scheduled for May 10 after the Economic Development Administration on Tuesday gave formal approval for actual construction of the facility.
The ground breaking is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the site near Santa Fe High School.
April 29, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson held his controversial meeting with members of self-proclaimed militia groups Friday and emerged to say they seemed to be “responsible, reasonable, lawful.”
“None of these people condone any sort of criminal behavior whatsoever,” Johnson said after talking to five militia representatives in his office for about 45 minutes.
