From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 28, 1921: To close or not to close, that is the question. Whether it is better for health and an aid in the pursuit of happiness to quit work at 5 o'clock in the evenings of May, June, July and August or continue indoors until 6 o'clock or even 8 o'clock or until any old hour, that is the question.
A symposium of views of Santa Fe business men on the "summer months" closing movement which was started last year in Santa Fe, will be of interest now that Santa Fe has a golf club, races, tennis tournaments and ball games to lure the athletic clerks from their desks and counters.
... KAUNE AGAINST IT.
H.S. Kaune & Co., Groceries: "The 5 o'clock closing hour will not do for the grocery business ... ."
April 28, 1971: Reports a severe January cold wave destroyed all it fruit orchards and destroyed or damaged 80 percent of commercial apple trees in Northern New Mexico prompted some state officials Tuesday to consider declaring the region a disaster area.
April 28, 1996: LOS ALAMOS — A wind-whipped forest fire in the Jemez Mountains spread into Bandelier National Monument on Saturday, causing officials there to close the park while hundreds of firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control.
By Saturday evening, officials estimated the Dome Fire had spread to 4,150 acres — up from 550 acres at noon Friday — fanned by wind gusts that exceeded 30 mph much of the day.
