From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 28, 1920: Don’t Forget Your Flags and Bunting on America Day — Saturday.
April 28, 1945: Victor Salazar, chief of the Division of Liquor control, issued a regulation today making it a cause for the revocation of license for any liquor selling establishment to refuse service to any person because of “race, creed, color or national origin.”
April 28, 1970: Editor: Junio Lopez, GOP gubernatorial candidate, is sweeping the north like a grass fire. It seems that this grass fire this candidate has started is spreading toward Albuquerque. His door-to-door campaign in the north seems to be what has started the surge toward the election of Junio Lopez for governor.”
April 28, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson maintained Thursday that he is taking the proper course in keeping a scheduled meeting with representatives of self-styled militia groups, although he acknowledged that he doesn’t know much about the people with whom he will be meeting.
