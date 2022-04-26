April 27, 1922: Don't Forget the Big Fireman's Benefit Ball at the Armory Saturday Night!
April 27, 1972: The Santa Fe City Council gave its support and endorsement for La Clinica de La Gente at City Hall Wednesday.
During petitions from the floor, Roger McNew and Gary Miller, both Clinica workers, asked the council's support in setting up the barrio-based medical clinic at 537 W. San Francisco St.
The council unanimously supported the effort and agreed to send a letter of endorsement to the National Health Service Corps, to which La Clinica has applied for a $75,000 grant.
April 27, 1997: On one of his frequent trips to Washington, D.C., during the 1980s, San Juan Pueblo Council member Herman Agoyo saw a bust of the late New Mexico Sen. Dennis Chavez in a vestibule north of the rotunda.
He wondered how a figure could become part of the National Statuary Hall collection. The eight Northern Pueblos recently had celebrated the Tricentennial of the 1680 Pueblo Indian Revolt, and who represented New Mexico more than the Indian strategist who led the charge? ...
"I thought it was very appropriate to nominate Popé," said Agoyo, who was then the chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council. "I think when you look at important New Mexico figures, Popé has to stand out in terms of saving the whole pueblo nation."