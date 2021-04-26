From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 27, 1921: H.B. Holt, Las Cruces, former state senator, has definitely entered the ring for the republican nomination for United States senator against United States Senator Holm O. Bursum, who now holds the office by virtue of his appointment by Governor Mechem.
April 27, 1946: Shortly before noon today the Chimayo pilgrims — including 18 ex-soldiers, practically all Bataan survivors and three women — turned off on a back-country trail just before reaching Pojoaque. They had about 11 miles to go to reach El Santuario, the famed chapel where Mass will be said at 10 a.m. tomorrow, in keeping with a vow made by the men in Japanese prison camps. Rain clouds hung on the horizon and there were occasional sprinklings, but generally the marchers had sunny weather. They expected to reach Chimayo about 4 this afternoon.
April 27, 1971: Gov. Bruce King expressed some disagreement Monday with Attorney General David Norvell’s plan to contest the Indochina War through the courts.
Norvell told a peace rally in Santa Fe Saturday night he would join New Mexico with Massachusetts in federal court tests of a Massachusetts law exempting residents from being drafted for an undeclared war.
King told a press conference Monday that Norvell had not consulted with him before making the statement.
April 27, 1996: LOS ALAMOS — A forest fire just west of Bandelier National Monument raged out of control Friday afternoon, sending columns of thick smoke visible for more than 100 miles.
“The fire has exploded,” said Rich McCrea, a Forest Service fire behavior analyst. “It happened at about 3:30 when the wind picked up and it went across the fire lines.”
