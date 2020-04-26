From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 27, 1920: Twenty Four Hours News Service
Is Offered You In
The Santa Fe New Mexican
Why Not Become A Subscriber?
The Cost Is Less Than Other Daily Papers Of Less Importance
April 27, 1945: Distinguished Unit Badges with three Oak Leaf Clusters each were to be presented Lieutenants Olen Cole and Miles A. Taulbee at 4:30 p.m. today at the regular weekly retreat ceremony at Bruns General Hospital.
Pvt. George E. Walton of Corbin, Ky., was to receive the Bronze Star for heroic achievement on Guadalacanal.
April 27, 1970: A thumping 86 per cent of New Mexico’s 750 physicians signed new Medicaid agreements that will boost their average payment for treating welfare patients over the strongly protested yardstick in effect since January, 1969.
April 27, 1995: The militia movement apparently has come to Santa Fe County.
Albert Santiago of Santa Fe was identified by Gov. Gary Johnson Wednesday as one of the representatives of five New Mexico militia groups with whom he plans to meet later this week.
