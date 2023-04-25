From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 26, 1923: Catron County’s Affairs in Chaotic Shape, Says Helmick

Catron county appears to be in a sad muddle with a possibility of criminal violations of the law in connection with the handling of its affairs, the schools closed for the rest of the term, its teachers unpaid for months — to the extent of more than $18,000 — and all this topped off with the closing of the Reserve State bank at Reserve, county seat, now in the hands of the state bank examiner, according to a statement given out by Attorney General Milton J. Helmick today.

