April 26, 1923: Catron County’s Affairs in Chaotic Shape, Says Helmick
Catron county appears to be in a sad muddle with a possibility of criminal violations of the law in connection with the handling of its affairs, the schools closed for the rest of the term, its teachers unpaid for months — to the extent of more than $18,000 — and all this topped off with the closing of the Reserve State bank at Reserve, county seat, now in the hands of the state bank examiner, according to a statement given out by Attorney General Milton J. Helmick today.
April 26, 1948: One man was killed and another injured when a truck, carrying about 200 cases of eggs and bound from Alamosa, Colo., to Albuquerque, smashed into the wall around the U.S. courthouse grounds around 4:45 a.m. today.
April 26, 1973: Although food stamps are sometimes claimed to contribute to rising food prices, the New Mexico Health and Social Services Board is set to increase stamp benefits July 1 to reflect the rising costs.
“It’s the chicken and the egg all over again,” commented HSS Director Dick Heim.
April 26, 1998: SAN JUAN PUEBLO — A tour of Alfredo and Mae Montoya’s traditional adobe home near San Juan Pueblo is a journey into two worlds, a place filled with reminders of how two cultures have blended over the four centuries since Spaniards founded their first settlement here.