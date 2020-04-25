From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 26, 1920: Mrs. Florence N. Holland, District Nurse, 303 Washington Avenue. Telephone 321-W.
April 26, 1945: Capt. Leo Rodriguez, decorated flier of the Mediterranean theater, bid last night to be the first student to enter the four-year college to be established on St. Michael’s campus.
The 22-year-old officer who was graduated from the St. Michael’s High School in 1941, told a meeting of campaign workers that “I want to be the first to enroll and I know a lot of other GIs who want to get in. All the fellows are talking about going back to school when we are demobilized.”
April 26, 1970: All Santa Fe area youngsters who are interested in competing in this year’s Soap Box Derby are invited to a meeting Monday night at 7:30 at the Santa Fe Motors showroom for a workshop on the construction of soap box racing cars.
April 26, 1995: The FBI has cleared the late J. Robert Oppenheimer and four other famed physicists of charges raised by a former top Soviet spy that they knowingly passed atom bomb secrets to Moscow during World War II.
