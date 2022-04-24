From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 25, 1922: The Goode Studios has received the balance of the new lighting system which will be installed and ready for portraits by May 1.

April 25, 1947: Acting Police Judge Joe Ortiz stated today he would issue bench warrants Monday for traffic violators who have ignored police citations. There are fully 100 of them, he said.

April 25, 1972: St. Vincent hospital in Santa Fe listed the condition of Secretary of State Betty Fiorina this morning as fair.

Mrs. Fiorina was taken to the Santa Fe Hospital Monday after she became ill at her office.

April 25, 1997: More than 70,000 families depend on the state Human Services Department for help in collecting child support.

Lately, they have not been getting that help quickly, or at all.

The reason? In part, computer problems so massive the department last month shut down a new $20 million system that was supposed to streamline collections and help track down deadbeat parents.

