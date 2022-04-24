The past 100 years The past 100 years, April 25, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From The Santa Fe New Mexican:April 25, 1922: The Goode Studios has received the balance of the new lighting system which will be installed and ready for portraits by May 1.April 25, 1947: Acting Police Judge Joe Ortiz stated today he would issue bench warrants Monday for traffic violators who have ignored police citations. There are fully 100 of them, he said.April 25, 1972: St. Vincent hospital in Santa Fe listed the condition of Secretary of State Betty Fiorina this morning as fair.Mrs. Fiorina was taken to the Santa Fe Hospital Monday after she became ill at her office.April 25, 1997: More than 70,000 families depend on the state Human Services Department for help in collecting child support.Lately, they have not been getting that help quickly, or at all.The reason? In part, computer problems so massive the department last month shut down a new $20 million system that was supposed to streamline collections and help track down deadbeat parents. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Community Spotlight MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFierce winds challenge fire crews as growing blazes force more evacuationsEvacuations ordered for new fire in northeastern New MexicoSanta Fe man charged with shooting at truck driverCoaches aren't lining up to take on Española boys basketball jobSanta Fe police: Suspected serial burglar tied to 18 crimes and $350,000 in theftsJudge: Defense cannot argue alternative cause for White's deathNew Mexico’s largest wildfire remains uncontainedWildfires in New Mexico grow, merge Saturday as wind limits firefightersLifeless lizard hangs over Santa Fe County commissioner campaignFree-market researchers say New Mexico had poor COVID-19 results Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Growing Up Spanglish Canutito ‘y’ Grampo ‘hacen’ commit adultery Building Santa Fe Rules should change as sustainability evolves Phill Casaus It's a sale and so much more Whole Hearted Parenting Staying committed to the conversation