April 24, 1923: The good appearance of a city is essential.
Who believes that untidy yards, filthy streets and dirty windows, attract newcomers?
Every well-informed person, in this day of progress and of enlightenment knows that dirt is the ally of disease.
April 24, 1948: Cold and hungry, Crepps, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Nolan, 520½ Hillside avenue, returned home this morning after more than 20 hours’ absence.
His father, night clerk at El Fidel hotel, asked the city police late yesterday to look for him. He said the boy had been missing since 9 a.m. when his mother sent him to a grocery store.
In the course of his wandering about he had been bitten in the leg by a dog.
April 24, 1973: The Santa Fe City Council will decide whether to maintain the “No Parking” rule on the Plaza or restore parking during a public hearing at City Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
“No Parking” has been in effect on the Plaza since February 1 as a test, recommended by the City Action Committee (CAC). All merchants except two on the Plaza recently signed a petition formally requesting that parking be restored.
In a memorandum which will go before the council Wednesday, traffic Engineer David R. Roybal will recommend “No Parking” permanently.
April 24, 1998: A junior college gave Lenny Roybal the opportunity to play basketball beyond high school. But he had to go to Colorado to do it.
Now the Española Valley coach wants his and other New Mexico players to have the opportunity to play junior college ball without having to leave the state. He would like the state’s community colleges, most of which don’t have sports programs, to form a basketball league.