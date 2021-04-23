From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 24, 1946: The police blotter disclosed today an "Offense as reported" against a member of the force — "Failure to pass the cigars."
The report said:
"Capt. Paul Alarid reported to Sgt. Tom Gonzales he had heard a rumor that Patrolman Joe H. Montoya had hit the jackpot again and he (Joe H. Montoya) was the proud father of a 7½-pound baby girl, born on Good Friday. When questioned, Officer Montoya finally broke down and confessed. He also promised with all his heart he would be a good sport and obtain some cigars to pass among the boys.
"Disposition: Officer Montoya brought in a box of Emanuelos."
April 24, 1996: Santa Fe city planners over the next two weeks will work with a group affiliated with the Neighborhood Network on suggestions for public participation in planning the rail-yard property downtown.
The city's recently appointed Metropolitan Redevelopment Commission will review the report from city planners and the Santa Fe Land use Resource Center at its next meeting in two weeks, commission members said at a meeting Tuesday.
