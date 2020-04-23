From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 24, 1920: New Mexico Schools Rank Third in Nation in the Health Crusade Tournament
April 24, 1945: Mrs. Mary Vaden, 609 Don Gaspar, has been notified by the Navy Department that her son, RDM 3/c Samuel C. Vaden, has been killed in action in the South Pacific. He attended Santa Fe High School was 21 years old April 3. He had been in the Navy 16 months, 13 months in the South Pacific.
April 24, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo today said the Republican Governors’ Conference, scheduled in Santa Fe beginning May 7, is out of danger financially.
However, the governor admitted the conference was in jeopardy at one point because initial financial commitments made by his office weren’t followed up by people who had been assigned the task.
April 24, 1995: Welcome to the great Gila trout debate, a strange contentious world that at first glance — even after several glances — defies common sense.
