From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 23, 1923: Do you like to see children having a good time? If so, you should go into the public library and watch them. Often in the afternoon the children’s room is crowded that there is standing room only — and frequently that is scarce.

April 23, 1948: A score of Santa Fe civic groups today completed arrangements for tomorrow’s day-long Fiesta celebrating the inauguration of Trans World Air lines’ coast-to-coast service to this city and the arrival of two Pioneer Air lines’ planes on a goodwill flight here from Texas.

