April 23, 1923: Do you like to see children having a good time? If so, you should go into the public library and watch them. Often in the afternoon the children’s room is crowded that there is standing room only — and frequently that is scarce.
April 23, 1948: A score of Santa Fe civic groups today completed arrangements for tomorrow’s day-long Fiesta celebrating the inauguration of Trans World Air lines’ coast-to-coast service to this city and the arrival of two Pioneer Air lines’ planes on a goodwill flight here from Texas.
The theme of the TWA morning program at 10 a.m. and the Pioneer at 3:30 will be the welcoming of a modern means of transportation by reviving the Fiestas which used to hail the arrival of the old-time wagon trains.
April 23, 1973: According to recent figures, there are 9,587 persons in Santa Fe County who are receiving food-stamp assistance. This figures to about 18 per cent of the county’s population.
April 23, 1998: Are the Indians demanding an apology from the Spanish?
While Pueblo Nation leaders discussed the anticipated arrival of Spanish officials during the cuartocentenario, that unavoidable question surfaces, and the answer is: Let nature take its course.
“There is process in place that naturally plays itself out,” said Regis Pecos, executive director of the Office of Indian Affairs. “I think it’s naturally going to come to a point without one or the other demanding (an apology).”