From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 23, 1921: Presbyterians Meet In Wilds Of San Miguel
Santa Fe Presbytery Travels 75 Miles Overland to Hold Session at Trementina
April 23, 1946: Cactus-Sitting Indian Girl Rouses Police
April 23, 1971: Earth Week activities reached a highwater mark Thursday and conclude today as several hundred Santa Feans add their effort to the national effort.
Highlight of Thursday’s Earth Day observances here was the four-mile Earth walk from the College of Santa Fe to a Canyon Road park rally.
April 23, 1996: More than 1,000 rare Rio Grande silvery minnows have been found dead in small isolated pools in the Rio Grande river channel near Socorro, state and federal wildlife officials said Monday.
It is not known what portion of the total population of the minnow, a federal “endangered” species, that figure represents. What is clear is this: Many of the dead fish found so far are gravid females containing 500 to 1,000 eggs each.
