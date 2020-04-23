From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 23, 1920: Oil Leases Go At 5 Cents At Tucumcari
April 23, 1945: All Santa Fe turned out to welcome the “Arabian Aerial Special,” the TWA Stratoliner bearing four sons and one grandson of King Ibn Sa’ud of Saudi Arabia to the San Francisco Peace Conference. A party of 16 visitors from the great desert oil fields from “over there,” 11 court officials and five bodyguards — the most colorful and important group of “close to the throne” people seen here in 40 years or since the crown prince, later king, of Siam dropped into New Mexico’s capital to study Pueblo Indians.
April 23, 1970: New Mexico, land of clear skies and wide open spaces, has only recently begun to feel the impact of encroaching pollution.
The State’s citizens, horrified at the thought of a Land of Enchantment covered with Los Angeles-style smog, turned out in unusual numbers Wednesday — Earth Day — to show support for a cleaner world.
April 23, 1995: Twenty-two years ago, in an era marked by landmark conservation legislation, Congress overwhelmingly approved what most environmentalists consider the crown jewel of them all: the Endangered Species Act.
More than any other environmental law, the act raises profound ethical issues and stirs deep passions. It’s about survival and extinction, destiny and interference, gain and sacrifice.
