From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 22, 1948: The Pullman car named Wilbur Wright was the last one of the first section of the California Limited pulling into Glorieta on the nose this morning at 8:16. In the car were 27 men who all knew each other but stood silently, waiting for their turn to get off.

Wilbur Wright was the man who had quite a bit to do with the airplane and the airplane, in turn, inspired E.B. White to the phrase, "a bomber's moon." These 27 men were men who at some point in the way, decided they didn't want any part of Mr. Wright's airplane and Mr. White's bomber's moon: They were Cistercians newly come to the Our Lady of Guadalupe monastery at Valley ranch.

