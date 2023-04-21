April 22, 1948: The Pullman car named Wilbur Wright was the last one of the first section of the California Limited pulling into Glorieta on the nose this morning at 8:16. In the car were 27 men who all knew each other but stood silently, waiting for their turn to get off.
Wilbur Wright was the man who had quite a bit to do with the airplane and the airplane, in turn, inspired E.B. White to the phrase, "a bomber's moon." These 27 men were men who at some point in the way, decided they didn't want any part of Mr. Wright's airplane and Mr. White's bomber's moon: They were Cistercians newly come to the Our Lady of Guadalupe monastery at Valley ranch.
April 22, 1973: Food stamps.
Probably no two words in the vernacular of welfare conjure up such definite images — or such definite opinions. Unlike some aspects of feeral assistance, food stamps are ultra-tangible. They can be seen in the check-out line next to you, or possibly in your own pocket.
April 22, 1998: When Marriott Corp. took over the day-to-day operation of Santa Fe Public Schools' food service department, district leaders predicted that students would eat more meals on campus.
As it turns out, an enormous debt will eat into money available for schools.
Now that the meal program is approaching its final weeks of operation for the school year, Marriott representatives estimate the program will end up nearly $1 million in the red.