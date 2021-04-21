From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 22, 1921: Don’t Scrap Pueblo Civilization; Conserve Only Indian Race That By A Miracle Has Survived Unchanged To The 20th Century.
April 22, 1946: The Santa Fe New Mexican today received national recognition for excellence of typography presswork and news presentation at the 16th Annual Exhibition of Newspaper Typography, sponsored in Philadelphia by N.W. Ayer & Son Inc. Winning third place in the class of papers under 10,000 circulation, The New Mexican was the only newspaper published west of the Mississippi to gain an award.
April 22, 1971: For at least 10 to 15 days, some 35 Santa Fe School District teachers do not know if they have a job next year.
About 35 teachers in the district were not hired along with 466 certified personnel during the Santa Fe School Board meeting Wednesday.
April 22, 1996: Santa Fe Public Schools searched far and wide almost two years ago when it began looking for a new superintendent.
… Now that the Santa Fe school district is again looking for a new superintendent, a number of local principals say school board members might do well to look within the district — or at least nearby.
