From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 22, 1920: Importing Booze Is Positively Forbidden Says Dry Director
April 22, 1970: Earth Day is a cleaned pond, a buried auto, a college teach-in. It is thousands of Americans seeking to understand the ills of their environment and learn how they can be corrected. Earth Day is today.
The unprecedented event focuses attention in more than 2,000 communities across the country on pollution problems, both local and national.
April 22, 1995: One of the organizers of a rally intended to show support for Santa Fe Municipal Court Judge Tom Fiorina was mistaken when he said Mayor Debbie Jaramillo would participate in the event, the mayor said Friday.
