April 21, 1922: The Fireman's Fund Needs a Boost to Go Over. Don't Let It Run Into Next Week.
April 21, 1947: The Pasatiempo hall, Water and Agua Fria streets — condemned last year as a youth center — was completely destroyed in of three weekend fires. The hall was a mass of flames when the firemen arrived shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday night; but nearly a score of them, working under Fire Chief Ellis Bauer's direction, succeeded after a five-hour battle in saving adjacent buildings.
April 21, 1972: Seven cases of beer and an undetermined amount of liquor was taken by burglars early Wednesday morning, Santa Fe Police workers show.
Aurelio Quintana told police that the Santa Fe Lounge and Package Liquor Store, 796 Cerrillos Road, had been entered by breaking a glass door. He said a large rock believed used to break the door was found inside the building.
April 21, 1997: The new law intended to fix the state loophole allowing Indian tribes to sell gasoline tax-free won’t fix much and state tax officials are predicting a loss of $2.4 million from reservation gasoline sales by the end of June.
The law, which goes into effect June 1, is a watered-down version of a bill. Hammered out by the Legislature’s interim tax committee after a special session last year failed to produce a solution.