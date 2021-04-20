From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 21, 1921: Most thrilling was the trip through the air of E.M. Laird and George Weaver, who arrived here Friday from Wichita in their “Laird Swallow” and left Sunday morning for San Diego after calling on Miss Katherine Stinson, America’s first aviatrix, who is ill at Sunmount.
April 21, 1971: Hello Duke — Faith Vanderburg of Santa Fe with John Wayne during a break in filming “The Cowboys” near Santa Fe. Also in the group of press representatives and others who visited the set Tuesday was Saul Cohen, Santa Fe lawyer, right.
April 21, 1996: It’s dry this year, really dry.
But try telling that to mobile home park owners who are requiring a nice green plot in front of every house at their park.
Riverside de Santa Fe, off Airport Road, has told its 102 renters they must lay sod in front of their manufactured homes by June.
Riverside is not the only park to require lawns.
At the same time, Santa Fe’s city-owned water company is urging customers to conserve water and cut back on new planting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.