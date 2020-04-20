From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
April 21, 1920: Carlsbad, April 21 — County agent A.Z. Smith who has just returned from an inspection trip throughout the northwestern part of Eddy county, reports that the entire northern part of the county is in excellent shape. Mr. Smith says all the cattle he saw are in splendid condition and there [are] prospects of a good calf crop.
April 21, 1945: Brother Benildus, director, announced today that the formal campaign for the expansion of St. Michael’s College, would open April 29 under the guidance of a committee of 30 men prominent in New Mexico church and public life.
The drive will be directed toward raising $500,000 to establish a standard four-year-college on the St. Michael Campus.
April 21, 1970: The Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners has launched a crash program to double the number of polling places in the county in time for the June 2 primary election.
The expansion of voting facilities was held to be a requirement of the election code as amended by the legislature in 1969. In an opinion issued by the District attorney’s office, Assistant District Attorney Vince D’Angleo told the commissioners that the law makes it mandatory to provide a polling place in each precinct.
April 21, 1995: When Consuelo Chavez came to work Thursday morning, nearly 20 messages were waiting on her answering machine.
All of the callers wanted to donate their blood to help the victims of Wednesday’s bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma.
