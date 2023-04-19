From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 20, 1923: Ben C. Davisson, former county treasurer of Chaves, who was convicted of embezzlement of county funds while county treasurer, lost out in the supreme court.

In an opinion, written by Judge R.R. Ryan, of the district court, who sat for Justice Bratton, conviction of Davisson was affirmed, late Thursday. Chief Jutice Parker and Jutice Botts concurred.

