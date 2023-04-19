April 20, 1923: Ben C. Davisson, former county treasurer of Chaves, who was convicted of embezzlement of county funds while county treasurer, lost out in the supreme court.
In an opinion, written by Judge R.R. Ryan, of the district court, who sat for Justice Bratton, conviction of Davisson was affirmed, late Thursday. Chief Jutice Parker and Jutice Botts concurred.
April 20, 1948: Details of a program utilizing to the full the traditions and color of Santa Fe's Spanish-American, Indian and anglo cultures were worked out at a meeting of the Aviation day committee at the Chamber of Commerce yesterday. The double program signalizing the inauguration of Trans-World Air line and Pioneer Air lines service for this city will take place at the municipal airport Saturday morning and afternoon. Ivan Head presided at yesterday's session.
April 20, 1973: Santa Fe teachers last night accepted a compromise salary proposal for the '73-'74 school year, giving them an average raise of 7.7 per cent.
The proposal, drawn by teacher representatives, school board president Robert M. Sweeney, and superintendent Philip Bebo, was unanimously approved at the brief faculty meeting.
April 20, 1998: Current patterns of sexual behavior in New Mexico could lead to a sharp increase in the number of AIDS cases among young women in the state, according to a recently completed study.