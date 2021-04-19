From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 20, 1921: President Twitchell of the Chamber of Commerce, after showing representatives of the Artograph Picture company the principal sights of the Santa Fe Fifty-Mile Square, including the … Indian pueblos, announces that the company has decided to make Santa Fe its headquarters and will commence the production of motion pictures here shortly.

April 20, 1946: If you get a divorce from District Judge Harry L. Bigbee don’t count on his marrying you if you’re in a hurry.

Judge Bigbee feels that a divorcee ought to wait 30 days after getting a decree. His views came to light recently at Aztec. A woman, awarded a divorce in the morning, sent word she would like to have him marry her that night. He refused.

April 20, 1971: The Bank of Santa Fe announced Monday it will be the first large business in New Mexico to establish a four-day week for all employes.

The new hours start May 1 for the bank’s 43 employees, announced bank president W.G. “Buddy” Ragley.

April 20, 1996: The Santa Fe Symphony will perform its final concert of the 1995-96 season as planned this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Sweeney Center.

But it could be the 12-year-old symphony’s last concert — ever.

